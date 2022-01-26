Michelob Ultra Shows Some Love for Miami Heat

Heat are among 18 teams featured in the limited-edition campaign

The Miami Heat are one of 18 NBA teams to have a limited-edition Michelob Ultra beer can.

The can have been available at select stores since Jan. 17. In 2020, Michelob Ultra became the official sponsor of the league.

This isn't the first time Michelob Ultra has partnered with the Heat. Two years ago, Jimmy Butler was featured in an ad. He sang the popular Hall & Oates hit "You Make My Dreams Come True."

The Heat, who have won 7 of 9, return to the court Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

Here's a look at some of the vitals:

The Heat and Knicks meet for the first of three matchups this season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 3-0, and has currently won a franchise-best five consecutive games against the Knicks in Miami. The Heat are 62-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 34-28 in home games and 28-37 in road games. ... Guard Max Strus has connected on multiple three-point field goals in 15 straight games, the third-longest streak in franchise history ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com