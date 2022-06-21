Mo Bamba On The Miami Heat's Radar?

The Heat reportedly have interest in the Orlando Magic center

With Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba entering free agency, a few teams have already expressed interest.

One of those teams is the Miami Heat. Bamba is a restricted free agent, which means the Magic can still elect to keep him.

Although the Magic finished last season as the 15th seed with a 22-60 record, Bamba is coming off his best season of his career.

He averaged 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist, 0.5 steals, and one block.

Signing Bamba would benefit the Heat in many ways. With Bam Adebayo playing center, Bamba can pair up with him and develop possibly one of the most best frontcourts in the league.

One of the concerning factors for the Heat last season was the lack of frontcourt efficiency.

Dewayne Dedmon only averaged six points, five rebounds, and 0.6 blocks. Markieff Morris didn’t really live up to be the small-ball big the Heat were hoping for and Omer Yurtseven simply wasn’t ready.

The Magic have the No. 1 pick in the draft and could pick someone to pair with Bamba, which would result in keeping him.

Still, the Heat should keep Bamba on their radar.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson