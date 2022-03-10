Skip to main content
Player(s)
Bam Adebayo
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns

Do The Miami Heat Need A Bigger Lineup?

After a strong showing in January, Omer Yurtseven's playing time has decreased

The Miami Heat were beaten badly in rebounding in Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. 

The Suns held a 55-38 edge in the victory. 

“I mean, [Suns center Deandre] Ayton is big," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I think we are better on the glass then what we showed tonight. Better in a lot of different areas than we showed, and that’s not taking anything away from Phoenix."

USATSI_17768298_168389536_lowres

Omer Yurtseven hasn't had much playing time since the return of Bam Adebayo

USATSI_17851814_168389536_lowres

Omer Yurtseven hasn't had much playing time since the return of Bam Adebayo

USATSI_17768295_168389536_lowres

Omer Yurtseven hasn't had much playing time since the return of Bam Adebayo

Which brings the question: Do the Heat need to rethink their frontcourt lineup? They've played small mostly throughout the season with Bam Adebayo at center and P.J. Tucker at forward. 

The lone time the Heat played big was when Adebayo was sidelined for six weeks because of thumb surgery. During that time, center Omer Yurtseven shined in Adebayo's absence. At one point, he had a rookie record with four consecutive games with at least 16 rebounds and he had 11 straight with at least 12 boards. 

Yurtseven's production has declined since Adebayo returned. He's averaged just 6.6 minutes in the last 13 games. He played just four minutes in the loss to the Suns. 

The Heat haven't suffered in the win column because they still lead the Eastern Conference. 

The Heat coaching staff has the option of playing Adebayo alongside Yurtseven. Then again, what they have done so far this season has worked. Choosing which way to go is a question the Heat have the remainder of the year to ponder. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Miami Heat awaiting on the status of Caleb Martin. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com 

In This Article (3)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

USATSI_17862800_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Still Working His Way Back

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
Spo after Suns
News

Miami Heat Awaiting The Status Of Caleb Martin After Loss To Phoenix Suns

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_15783665_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Relationship Between Tyler Herro and Devin Booker

By Shandel Richardson16 hours ago
spo on new signee
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Gives Thoughts On Haywood Highsmith

By Shandel Richardson17 hours ago
USATSI_17782409_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against The Miami Heat

By Corey Holmes23 hours ago
USATSI_17782412_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns At Miami Heat Preview

By Shandel RichardsonMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17692031_168389536_lowres
News

A Look At The Miami Heat's Latest Addition

By Jayden ArmantMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17851312_168389536_lowres
News

Now At Full Strength, Miami Heat Could Reach Another Level

By Shandel RichardsonMar 8, 2022