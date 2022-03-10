Miami Heat Awaiting The Status Of Caleb Martin After Loss To Phoenix Suns

The Miami Heat lost 111-90 Wednesday to the Phoenix Suns but the bigger concern was the health of forward Caleb Martin.

Martin left the game in the second quarter after sustaining a knee injury. Coach Erik Spoelstra said they will evaluate him Thursday.

“We’ll find out [Thursday]," Spoelstra said. "Right now, it’s a hyperextended knee, but we’ll see how he is tomorrow after sleeping and resting, and we’ll go from there.”

The Heat also played without forward Jimmy Butler, who was dealing with an illness. Martin has been one of the key reserves this season, going from a two-way contract to a guaranteed deal.

“One thing, you never like to see one of your brothers go down," center Bam Adebayo said. "So I’m glad he’s ok, but he’s an important piece for us. You never want to see one of your brothers go down, obviously. He’ll bounce back.”

The loss to the Suns ended the Heat's three-game winning streak.

“Probably more than anything, we just felt their pressure," Spoelstra said. "They were up and into us. They were physical. They were jamming us up in our cuts. Not letting us run freely on our offense. They really applied some pressure and we didn’t respond the way we needed to against that pressure.”

