Patrick Beverley Interested In Playing For The Miami Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard says he would love to play in Miami

The Miami Heat’s offseason is already getting attention from the league.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley expressed he had interest in the Heat. While he isn’t a free agent until 2023, he hinted on ESPN’s talk show “First Take” he would like to be traded to the Heat.

The conversation started with former NBA player Jay Williams discussing the destiny of multiple Eastern Conference teams.

“What’s gonna happen with the Miami Heat?” he asked. “Are they gonna be able to get a guy like Bradley Beal? Will they get a guy like Donovan Mitchell to partner with Jimmy Butler? That’s a legit team.”

Beverley responded by asking, “Would they for Patrick Beverley?”

Williams replies “I don’t know. I like what you just said. You just said it for me. I’ll keep saying it from now on.”

A lot of “First Take” viewers may recall comments Beverley being asked on May 27 if the Heat’s star Jimmy Butler can be the best player on a title team. Beverley said ‘no’:

“That’s no discredit to his game," Beverley said. "I love Jimmy. He’s a two-way player. He plays both ends off the floor. I just don’t think he can shoot the ball from the three good enough. He’s been the main catalyst… When he was with Philly (Philadelphia 76ers), he wasn’t the main guy there. Obviously, he spent a little time with the [Minnesota] Timberwolves, couldn’t get it done there. In Miami, couldn’t get it done there. With the [Chicago] Bulls, couldn’t get it done there. And this is young Jimmy, so I don’t know if older Jimmy can do that.”

Beverley, who turns 34 next month, signed a one-year, $13 million contract extension with the Timberwolves in February. The three-time All-Defensive NBA player finished this season season averaging nine points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting 40 percent from the field and 34 percent from the 3-point line.

