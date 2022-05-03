Sixers' Paul Reed On The Heat: `We Can Really Beat This Team'

Reed says the Heat are "going to fold"

A 14-point loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals wasn't discouraging to Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed.

In fact, he said the Sixers have a strong shot at rebounding and capturing the series.

“Honestly, I think we can definitely beat this team," Reed said. "We go out there and be more physical than them and play more aggressive. Keep them on their heels. They’re going to fold. We seen that happen in the second quarter and a little bit in the first. I think that’s one thing we realized facing this team.”

Reed factored in the Sixers were ahead by one at halftime and led by five in third quarter despite playing without All-Star Joel Embiid. Reed also only played 13 minutes because of foul trouble.

“Most disappointing part is that we were up at the half and we can really beat this team," Reed said. "The whole team knew it. For me, it’s staying in foul trouble and not being on the court. It’s the most disappointing part for me. I feel like if I’m on the court a little more or if I was able to play more, we can win this game possibly."

