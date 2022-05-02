Season Full Of Injuries Has Prepared The Miami Heat For Playing Without Kyle Lowry

Heat continue `next man up' attitude in Lowry's absence for Game 1 against Sixers

The Heat have dealt with several injuries throughout the season and still claimed the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

So they are comfortable in Monday's position for Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers with guard Kyle Lowry being sidelined. Lowry will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Replacements Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Victor Oladipo have all proven capable of stepping in. Former two-way contract player Gabe Vincent will start in place of Lowry.

"We've prepared for situations like that " Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "I being out, Jimmy (Butler) being out, and Kyle being out a lot throughout the season, I feel like guys have gotten enough minutes, enough experience. They're looking to prove something. They're undrafted. There's always that chip on their shoulder to prove something.”

With no timetable on Lowry's return and the possibility of other injuries, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will continue what he has done all season and that's utilize one of the league's deepest rosters.

“We just have to lock into who's available," Spoelstra said. "We have a big challenge. This is a series that could potentially change on both sides three or four times. It could feel totally different by the middle of it."

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Game 1 preview between Sixers and Heat. CLICK HERE

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo reacts to young Heat fan trashing the Suns. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1