Miami Heat Ready To Move Forward After Poor Showing In Dallas

Miami Heat gearing up for three-game homestand that begins Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Miami Heat have had problems with stringing together momentum all season.

That was case in Friday's bad loss to the Dallas Mavericks. It interrupted whatever steam they had going after Wednesday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The good news is the Heat return home for a three-game homestand that begins Sunday against the Pelicans. They then play MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics Tuesday followed by the Orlando Magic.

"We didn't get better," Spoelstra said. "It's a lost day. We'll gather ourselves and get back to Miami. We have an important week, three important games. We're not looking ahead to the whole homestand but Sunday against New Orleans and then we have Boston and Orlando. It's an important week for sure."

At 25-22, the Heat are No. 6 in the Eastern Conference standings. A good showing at home could bring them closer to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are three games ahead.

