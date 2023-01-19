Is Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo An All-Star? Kyle Lowry Thinks So

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo had some hefty preseason goals, saying he wanted the Defensive Player of the Year award, an All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA team.

He may be in jeopardy of missing one of the achievements. Adebayo has little presence in All-Star vote, so will have to wait and see if the coaches vote him in. He is coming off having 26 points on 11 of 15 shooting and eight rebounds in Wednesday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Bam is playing his ass off right now," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. "He'll be an All-Star. He should be. He will be, I think. His production has been unbelievable."

Numbers aren't the problem. He is averaging 21.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and three assists on 54 percent shooting. Adebayo may become victim to the talented crop of frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference. They include Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, all MVP candidates.

Adebayo is having the best season of his career but his All-Star selection will come down to the wire. He said he refuses to pay attention to it.

"Nah," Adebayo said recently. "I'm a do what I do at the end of the day. I can't pay attention to that. It's all about winning. I feel like winning takes care of everything."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's victory against Pelicans. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Pelicans. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry brings the energy in his return. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com