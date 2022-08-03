Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In LaMarcus Aldridge

After an uneventful free agency season, the Miami Heat are still trying to add another piece.

The latest player they have been connected with is power forward LaMarcus Aldridge. An NBA executive recently spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com and told him he believes Aldridge would be an excellent addition.

“Aldridge is 37 now, it would not be a surprise if he decided on retiring,” the executive told Deveney. “But he still can score. He still has some value out there. He would be a nice fit in Boston, just as a guy who can knock down some shots and step in when Rob Williams or [Al] Horford needs a break. [Milwaukee] Bucks and Heat, too. Every team in the East, at the top of the East. Miami needs that one piece, that one big guy to push them over the top. Aldridge could take some of P.J. Tucker’s minutes, though he is obviously not on the same level as a defender. But he can shoot it. Miami needs depth there. He’s not going to be a starter, but he can help.”

Aldridge, who had his best years with the Portland Trail Blazers, spent the past two seasons in Brooklyn. Last season, he averaged 12 points, five rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.3 steals, and one block in just 47 games. If the Heat can somehow acquire Aldridge, he could fill the void left when Tucker he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Veteran Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson