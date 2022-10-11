Skip to main content

Miami Heat Rookie  Nikola Jovic Adjusting To Playing Some Center

Jovic gaining more comfort at power forward and center

After struggling during the summer league, Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is adjusting to playing new positions in the NBA. 

He played center in Monday's preseason victory against the Houston Rockets. finishing with 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.  

"I feel a lot more comfortable now," Jovic said. "I learned a lot from the other guys. Now playing five, we don't have than many options. That's what coach wants. I'm doing what he wants." 

Jovic said he doesn't see much of a difference. He played mostly small forward in Europe. 

"I feel like I'm just playing," Jovic said. "I don't feel like I'm playing center. I don't it looks like I'm playing it. I'm more outside than inside of the paint on offense but defense I'm more inside because of bigger guys."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been impressed with the progress. 

"He was a ball-handling, passing three man in Europe," Spoelstra said. "He never played the four or five, so I think that was part of his struggle in summer league." 

