Shaquille O'Neal's Son Works Out For The Miami Heat

LSU player Shareef O'Neal is on the draft radar for the Heat

Shareef O’Neal, the son of the former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal apparently had a pre-draft workout out with the Miami Heat and offered thanks to the team for the opportunity.

O’Neal declared for next Thursday’s draft after playing three years in college. He spent one season at the University of California and the other two at LSU.

In college, the O'Neal averaged just two points, three rebounds, and 0.1 assists. He shot 40 percent from the field and just 20 percent from the three-point line.

With those modest stats, it’s not guaranteed that the Heat will pick him in the 2022 NBA Draft. In fact, he might end up getting chosen late in the second round or signed as a free agent.

There is a strong possibility O’Neal will have to work his way up from G League, similar to Heat mainstays Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson. All of them went from undrafted to rotation players in Miami.

O'Neal's father is a Hall of Famer and considered one of the best players in NBA history. In 2006, he helped lead the Heat to their first championship, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in six games. O'Neal is among the five Heat players to have their jerseys retired, joining Tim Hardaway, Alonzo Mourning, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson