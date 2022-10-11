Miami Heat Still Being Patient With Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo made his first preseason appearance in Monday's 118-110 victory against the Houston Rockets.

Oladipo finished with eight points, four assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes. He was in the starting lineup Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were given the night off.

Still, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn't ready to put too much pressure Oladipo. They are still bringing him back slowly because of his long history of injuries.

“I don’t want to put any expectations out there about Vic,” Spoelstra said. “I am extremely encouraged about his summer of work and what he’s done so far in training camp and the preseason. I just want for him to have that joy of just being out there again with the guys. I know he was able to do it last year in the postseason run. But last year was really frustrating for him, and lonely, not being able to participate in the regular season. He’s been able to have a real offseason, get ready for this season.”

