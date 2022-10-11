Skip to main content

Miami Heat Still Being Patient With Victor Oladipo

Oladipo made his first preseason appearance in Monday's victory against the Houston Rockets

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo made his first preseason appearance in Monday's 118-110 victory against the Houston Rockets. 

Oladipo finished with eight points, four assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes. He was in the starting lineup Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were given the night off. 

Still, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn't ready to put too much pressure Oladipo. They are still bringing him back slowly because of his long history of injuries. 

“I don’t want to put any expectations out there about Vic,” Spoelstra said. “I am extremely encouraged about his summer of work and what he’s done so far in training camp and the preseason. I just want for him to have that joy of just being out there again with the guys. I know he was able to do it last year in the postseason run. But last year was really frustrating for him, and lonely, not being able to participate in the regular season. He’s been able to have a real offseason, get ready for this season.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

USATSI_19123420_168389536_lowres
News

Paul George Takes The Dwyane Wade Approach When Taking Backseat With Clippers

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18288785_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Potential Target Jae Crowder Receiving Interest From The Atlanta Hawks

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19186854_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Make Roster Moves

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19186632_168389536_lowres
News

Looking Back On The Four-Year Anniversary of Jimmy Butler's Practice Rant In Minnesota

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7682213_168389536_lowres
News

Redeem Team Documentary Highlights The Forming Of The Miami Heat's Big Three

By Khristian Davis
USATSI_18149732_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Dwyane Wade Dishes On His Injuries Before The 2008 Olympics

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19192005_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Back to Familiar Form

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18631583_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Has Yet To Earn High School Diploma

By Cory Nelson