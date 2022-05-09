Miami Heat Searching For Answers After Second Straight Loss To Sixers

After winning the first two games, the Heat are now tied 2-2 with Sixers

A few days ago, the question was how long would it take for the Miami Heat to finish off the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, the Heat are wondering if they will win another game in the series.

The Sixers defeated the Heat 116-108 Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena to even the series at 2. Philadelphia has won the last two games.

“We’re talking about two really good teams,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “This is high level competition and it’s a slim margin for error on both sides.”

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 33 points but didn't receive much help. Butler made 13 of 20 shots and had 12 free throws. The Heat shot 46 percent from the field.

“A lot of it comes down to us making shots,” Butler said. “When we tend to make shots, we play defense. When we don’t, we don’t.”

The Heat were just 7 of 35 from the 3-point line. Kyle Lowry, who is dealing with a sore hamstring, was 0 for 6 from the arc.

“Seven of 35 from three?” Adebayo said. “That don’t even sound like us. We’ll figure it out.”

The Sixers were led by James Harden's 31 points and center Joel Embiid added 24.

''He's a good player," Butler said of Harden. "He did what he was supposed to do."

