Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro is Expecting a Second Child

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro’s relationship looked to be on the ropes a few weeks ago when his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, posted cryptic messages about Herro allegedly cheating on her.

The two have seemingly bounced back since, and have announced they are expecting a second child. Henry posted a picture on Instagram, with their daughter Zya holding a frame that reads, “Baby Herro #2 Coming Jan. 2023.”

Herro reposted the photo with the caption, “One more to adore.”

Henry took to her Instagram story Monday to talk about her physical state as she enters the pregnancy journey.

“I definitely feel pregnant,” Henry said. “Not even just sick as f*** and tired 24/7, but I FEEL him/her in my uterus lmao. He/she is currently as big as a grape tomato and… I feel it. Especially when I lay on my side with my legs overlapped. Super slight period cramps here and there.”

The Sixth Man of the Year recently wished Henry a happy 28th birthday amidst the cheating controversy. She acknowledged the post with a heart emoji, which gave the perception that the drama was over. While the two have never addressed this matter in public, they seem to be in a better place. Henry has followed Herro back on all her social media after previously unfollowing him and has not said anything about the allegations since.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.