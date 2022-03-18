Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro On His Sixth Man Of The Year Chances

Heat guard feels he's been the league's best reserve this season

Tyler Herro recently stated that he should be the Sixth Man of the Year for his production this NBA season.

“That’s for you guys to decide, but I believe so,” Herro said in an interview on ESPN's NBA Today. “There’s a bunch of great bench players, but at this point I feel like I’ve done my part. I’m on the best team, and I should be Sixth Man of the Year.”

Herro has separated himself from the competition in the running for the award. Herro has averaged 21 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He leads NBA reserves in scoring. He is also the Heat’s second-leading scorer. There have only been three reserves in NBA history who have averaged at least 20 points: Eddie Johnson (1988), Ricky Pierce (1989), and Lou Williams (2017 and 2018). All were named the league's top Sixth Man.

Herro has become more than just a shooter. He has established himself as a team leader and an integral part of the Heat’s success this season. Herro spoke on his growth as a player after the Heat’s win against the Pistons.

“I’m really comfortable,” Herro said. “My teammates and coaches trust me with the ball and they trust me to make plays. I’m coachable playing on or off the ball. Whatever the team needs.”

