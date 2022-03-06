Skip to main content
Udonis Haslem
Miami Heat, Miami Dolphins

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Steps Away From The Dolphins

Haslem says he is no longer a fan of the Miami Dolphins

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem says he has spent his last days supporting the Miami Dolphins.

This comes amid allegations per ex-coach Brian Flores, alleging that owner Stephen Ross attempted to get him to purposely lose games.

Haslem says that if these allegations stand true, he can longer root for the Dolphins.

“I’ve wasted too many Sundays, man,” Haslem said in an interview with the Sun Sentinel. “And they losing on purpose? I take this to heart. This is personal. So if those allegations are true, I can’t move past that.”

Ross has denied all allegations.

Since Ross took over in 2009, the Dolphins are 96-113, with only one playoff appearance.

“I love the Dolphins. I love that organization,” Haslem said. “But as an athlete who puts their heart and soul into the things I play, to hear that was very disturbing. And it’s hurtful to somebody who’s grown up watching that organization. So that’s where I’m at it, more hurt than anything, by those allegations.”

Although the three-time Champion is done supporting the Dolphins, Haslem confirmed he will still be watching football on Sundays.

At the moment he says he is currently leaning towards the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential team to root for moving forward. 

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

