The Current Three Biggest NBA Stories
Miami Heat Unable To Keep Pace In Loss To Dallas Mavericks

The Heat end their road trip with a thud in loss against Mavs

Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks
The Miami Heat once again took a step back after having what they thought was momentum-swinging victory. 

Two days ago, the Heat were feeling good after a win against the New Orleans Pelicans. They followed that with a disappointing 115-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Friday. 

The Heat ended the three-game road trip at 1-2. 

Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 34 points, continuing his chase for the MVP. The Heat struggled throughout, with forward Jimmy Butler finishing with just 12 points on 3 of 7 shooting. Center Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points while guard Tyler Herro added 16 points and five rebounds. 

The Heat lost control after being outscored 32-16 in the third quarter. The lone bright spot was guard Victor Oladipo scoring 20 points off the bench, a performance that perhaps may call for him to be inserting in the starting lineup. 

The Heat return to action Sunday at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

