Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Impressed With How Team Has Handled So Many Lineup Changes

The Heat have had dealt with injuries most of the season

The Heat have only used their opening-day starting lineup 15 times this season.

It has not only challenge the players but also the coaching staff. Here's what coach Erik Spoelstra had to say about it:

The starters understand how important the second unit is and but also what they've had to sacrifice. When some of the starters have been out, our bench guys have stepped in and played extremely well. They're all humans. If you're playing great and then the starters come back and you're asked to sacrifice and come off the bench, that's not easy for anybody. It takes both sides having that grace, that support, that understanding and knowing what our ultimate goal is."

The Heat play the Dallas Mavericks Friday, two days after defeating the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans. That victory came after a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

"I think more than anything it was a good collective response to our disappointing game in Atlanta," Spoelstra said. "The starters really set the tone for the tenor of the game, really with activity defensively. There were a lot of deflections, steals and a great deal assertiveness offensively."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's victory against Pelicans. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Pelicans. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry endorses Bam Adebayo for All-Star Game. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com