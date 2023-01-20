Miami Heat's Pat Riley Helped Save Stephen A. Smith's Career

In 2009, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith did not have his contract renewed.

He has Miami Heat team president Pat Riley to thank for now being one of the network's most visible faces. In an interview with Men's Health, Smith said Riley helped save his career and possibly his life while he was going through times after ESPN let him go.

."He touched the strings to challenge me to lift myself up," Smith said. "It's one of the more emotional moments I've ever had in my career because he was Pat Riley, and he didn't have to do that. I wasn't going to kill myself or anything like that, but when I talk about it saving my life, I'm talking about the life that I could have had thereafter. [I] could have went into an abyss. Could have given up. Could have accepted that this is it for me. Then went onto something different that never would have been as rewarding, as fulfilling, as enjoyable. But he reminded me it wasn't over. And it's only over if I accept that it's over."

Smith is now one of the most popular sports television analysts. He has maintained a strong relationship with Riley.

When I made it back into the industry, I don't recall where it was, we were walking by each other in the hallway and he just winked at me and kept walking. Then years later we were in Vegas. I was at the Wynn Hotel, and I was sitting by the bar. He was walking through because he happened to be in the same hotel that night. And he just came up to me and gave me a big hug. And then he said, "Let's have a toast to you." I had my bodyguard with me, and he wanted to know why. Pat Riley never said it and I never said it, but I knew exactly why."

