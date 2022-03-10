Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Still Working His Way Back

Oladipo says it will take time before he is 100 percent

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is over the euphoria of returning to play basketball.

Now, he's focused on regaining his All-Star form. After playing his second game of the season, he said he is nowhere near being ready.

“No, not even close," Oladipo said. "It’s going to take time. It’s going to take time. I’m patient. I just gotta keep playing, keep getting better. Eventually, it will get comfy out there.”

Oladipo had four points and two rebounds in 17 minutes against the Suns. The Heat are being patient in their approach.

“I felt really good [Wednesday]," Oladipo said. "I felt like I was moving even better than in the first game. [I’m] starting to get more and more comfortable in my body, in just being out there and playing the game, the speed of the game. Like I said, it’s going to take time. I’m just going to stay patient and stay persistent as well.”

Here's what else Oladipo said about the adjustment:

On playing with Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry:

“I’m still trying to get used to playing with everybody. At the end of the day, those two guys make it easier. They both can get us into offense. They both can create shots for other people and for myself as well. Continuing to build that chemistry and get used to playing with them. Eventually it will click.”

On catching up with the game:

“The training staff here says it all the time. You can do anything you want to prepare, but it doesn’t actually prepare you until you actually go out there and do it. At the end of the day, I’m just staying patient. I’m going to go out there and pick my spots. Continue to be aggressive and everything else will take care of itself.”

