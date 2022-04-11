Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Says He Will Be Ready If Number Is Called In Playoffs

Oladipo finished the regular season with 40 points against the Orlando Magic

The only thing Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo can do is stay ready.

Oladipo could have a bigger role in the playoffs if Sunday's effort against the Olando Magic was any indication. Oladipo scored 40 points in the regular-season finale.

“I don’t have no control with that," Oladipo said. "If my number is called, I’ll be ready.”

After recovering from quadriceps surgery, Oladipo played a season-high 36 minutes.

“I was really happy for him that he was able to have a performance like this tonight,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, with Oladipo making eight appearances in his return from May quadriceps surgery. “We’ll just keep on moving forward.”

A healthy and effective Oladipo gives the Heat an added dimension. If he regains his All-Star form, the Heat could make a deep run in the postseason.

“It just felt good to play basketball, going out there and being myself, doing my best to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Oladipo said.

The Heat ended the regular season 53-29 and earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They open the playoffs Sunday in the first round against a yet to be determined opponent.

