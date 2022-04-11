Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Says He Will Be Ready If Number Is Called In Playoffs

Oladipo finished the regular season with 40 points against the Orlando Magic

The only thing Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo can do is stay ready. 

Oladipo could have a bigger role in the playoffs if Sunday's effort against the Olando Magic was any indication. Oladipo scored 40 points in the regular-season finale.  

 “I don’t have no control with that," Oladipo said. "If my number is called, I’ll be ready.”

After recovering from quadriceps surgery, Oladipo played a season-high 36 minutes. 

“I was really happy for him that he was able to have a performance like this tonight,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, with Oladipo making eight appearances in his return from May quadriceps surgery. “We’ll just keep on moving forward.”

A healthy and effective Oladipo gives the Heat an added dimension. If he regains his All-Star form, the Heat could make a deep run in the postseason.

“It just felt good to play basketball, going out there and being myself, doing my best to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Oladipo said.

The Heat ended the regular season 53-29 and earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They open the playoffs Sunday in the first round against a yet to be determined opponent. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo away from team because of protocols. CLICK HERE 

Bam Adebayo pokes fun at Tyler Herro's lack of rhythm. CLICK HERE

Heat already scouting potential first-round opponents. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18016732_168389536_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo Expected Back For The Playoffs

By Shandel Richardson1 hour ago
USATSI_18047839_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Max Strus: `I Never Thought I'd Be In The NBA'

By Shandel RichardsonApr 9, 2022
USATSI_17506891_168389536_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry On His 1-On-1 Game With Rapper: `I Beat His Ass'

By Corey HolmesApr 9, 2022
Bam and Tyler
News

VIDEO: Bam Adebayo Pokes Fun At Tyler Herro's Rhythm

By Shandel RichardsonApr 9, 2022
USATSI_18047834_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Scouting The Play-In Tournament Participants

By Shandel RichardsonApr 9, 2022
USATSI_18041384_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch And Betting Odds For Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
USATSI_18047895_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victory Against The Atlanta Hawks Has A Playoff Feel

By Shandel RichardsonApr 9, 2022
Erik Spoelstra on returning to the sideline for Friday's game against Atlanta
News

Miami Heat Want To Use Remaining Games As Opportunity To Stay `Sharp'

By Shandel RichardsonApr 8, 2022