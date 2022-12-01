Miami Heat Will Have To Deal With Al Horford In Boston For Another Two Years

The Miami Heat have seen a lot of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford over the years.

On Thursday, they learned they will get to face Horford for at least two more seasons. According to ESPN, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Celtics.

In Wednesday's victory against the Heat, Horford had six points, six rebounds and five assists. He has faced Miami 50 times in his career, averaging 12 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Even at 36, Horford remains an effective player. He is averaging 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds this season. He is the oldest player on the Celtics roster, making him more of an asset than the Heat's elder statesman (Udonis Haslem).

While Haslem rarely plays meaningful minutes, he did log nine minutes against the Celtics Wednesday because of an injury to rookie Nikola Jovic. He had one rebound and one steal.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com