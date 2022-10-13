Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler Say Tyler Herro Deserves to Start

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro got his wish of being in the starting lineup.

He made his debut as a starter Wednesday against the New Pelicans in the final preseason game. Herro finished with 23 points, four blocks and four rebounds.

Herro beat out Max Strus and Duncan Robinson for the job, a spot teammates say he has earned.

“Yeah he could always do that,” Butler said. “He was just doing it coming off the bench, whether it was handling the ball or being a spacer catching and shooting. He can play, he’s very confident. Obviously with the contract he just got, you know that he belongs in this league and he belongs in this starting lineup. If he keeps playing like that, it’s gonna be hard to take him off the floor.”

Center Bam Adebayo also took notice of Herro’s progress.

“He’s so ambitious,” Adebayo said. “He just wants to have that bigger role and wants that bigger responsibility. He’s been handling it well. I’m proud of him, he’s embracing the moment and definitely making a case for being a starter.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.