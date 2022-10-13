Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler Say Tyler Herro Deserves to Start

The Heat stars praise Herro after the final preseason game.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro got his wish of being in the starting lineup. 

He made his debut as a starter Wednesday against the New Pelicans in the final preseason game. Herro finished with 23 points, four blocks and four rebounds. 

Herro beat out Max Strus and Duncan Robinson for the job, a spot teammates say he has earned. 

“Yeah he could always do that,” Butler said. “He was just doing it coming off the bench, whether it was handling the ball or being a spacer catching and shooting. He can play, he’s very confident. Obviously with the contract he just got, you know that he belongs in this league and he belongs in this starting lineup. If he keeps playing like that, it’s gonna be hard to take him off the floor.”

Center Bam Adebayo also took notice of Herro’s progress.

“He’s so ambitious,” Adebayo said. “He just wants to have that bigger role and wants that bigger responsibility. He’s been handling it well. I’m proud of him, he’s embracing the moment and definitely making a case for being a starter.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_5962122_168389536_lowres
News

How Matt Barnes Almost Was Part Of The Miami Heat's Big Three Era

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19222049_168389536_lowres
News

What The Miami Heat Are Saying About The New Starting Lineup

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19176817_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Making A Commitment On Defensive End

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19222177_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Gets NBA Taste Against Zion Williamson

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19221469_168389536_lowres
News

What Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Likes Best About Caleb Martin In Starting Lineup

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19222177_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Preseason

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19222298_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Reveals The Reason For Placing Tyler Herro In Starting Lineup

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18707397_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Sign Dru Smith To A Two-Way Contract

By Shandel Richardson