Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Explains The Jimmy Butler Mentality

Much has been said about Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler in the past few years.

He's gone from a bad teammate to a model citizen in Miami. In his tenure with the Heat, he has taken the organization to the NBA Finals once and last year they were within one victory of a second appearance in three seasons.

The Heat are set to open the season Wednesday at FTX Arena against the Chicago Bulls, the team that drafted Butler. Teammate Bam Adebayo recently took time out to speak on Butler's value in Miami.

"He's a different person," Adebayo said of Butler. "He views things differently, he look at things differently. He looks at it for a whole spectrum. He's one of those guys, super smart, super intelligent and he thinks the game. He says it all the time, `I'm not the most skilled, not the most talented.' But one thing he does have is a brain. He can compete."

