Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Has Plenty Company Around The East With Breakout Stretches

Adebayo's big efforts are joined by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is having the best six-game stretch of his career.

He's averaged 25.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. The Heat are 3-3 in those games but they have played without star Jimmy Butler. It makes Adebayo's feat more impressive, meaning he should be atop the NBA storylines.

Unfortunately, that's not the case.

Adebayo picked perhaps the worst time to have a breakout because so many other players are putting up insane numbers. Still, he is in good company.

Here's a look at the players who have placed Adebayo on the second page.

9 Gallery 9 Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

He won his second Eastern Conference Player of the Week award in four weeks after averaging 35.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. And the Bucks went 3-1 during the week.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Somehow, he is producing even more than Adebayo. He averaged 39 points, 9.8 rebounds and seven assists the last five games. Embiid has games of 59 and 42 points during the stretch.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

He became the first player in NBA history to complete a three-game stretch with at least 40 assists and zero turnovers. Oh, and he averaged 20 points, 13,3 assists and six rebounds and helped the Pacers snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' five-game winning streak Monday night.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com