Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Twitter Most-Hated List

Adebayo ranks No. 3 on the list according to study
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Twitter has always been the go-to social media outlet for people to express their feelings and opinions.

A recent study by www.actionnetwork.com on Twitter surprisingly showed Miami Heat’s center Bam Adebayo as the third-most hated player in the NBA. Ahead of him are Marcus Smart and Draymond Green and behind him is Trae Young and Jimmy Butler.

The other four players on the list have valid reasons to make it. Throughout their careers, Green and Smart have always been viewed by the public as “dirty players” who would do almost anything to secure a victory. Of course, they are excellent defensive players but their flagrant-foul tendencies often overshadowed their talents.

As for Young and Butler, they are hated by opposing fan bases for their willingness to irritate the crowds.

Unlike those four, Adebayo is disliked by fans of his own team. Certain individuals feel the reason the Heat can’t seem to win a championship is because Adebayo doesn’t put forward the effort, particularly on offense.

Being a three-time All-Defensive player, Adebayo has proven himself as a reliable defensive asset, being able to lock up almost any player. But his offense can always be better. For his career, he is only attempting nine field goals a game. Being a center who spends the majority of the game in the low-post, he has easy access to score points.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During preseason, Adebayo has also made some comments in interviews which can rile up opposing fans. He mentioned that certain teams “don’t like playing us [Heat]”.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_19212587_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Are The Same Yet Different This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19212052_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Makes An Appearance at Dolphins Game

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_9950575_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Still Has Feelings For His Ex Khloe Kardashian?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19172626_168389536_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Sounds Off About When He Was Cut From The Miami Heat In 2010

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19233902_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks Tyler Herro Extension Was Catalyst In Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17877808_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro Building A Stronger Bond

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19177074_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Still Stinging From The Way Last Season Ended

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19177518_168389536_lowres
News

A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season

By Shandel Richardson