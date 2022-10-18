Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Twitter Most-Hated List

Twitter has always been the go-to social media outlet for people to express their feelings and opinions.

A recent study by www.actionnetwork.com on Twitter surprisingly showed Miami Heat’s center Bam Adebayo as the third-most hated player in the NBA. Ahead of him are Marcus Smart and Draymond Green and behind him is Trae Young and Jimmy Butler.

The other four players on the list have valid reasons to make it. Throughout their careers, Green and Smart have always been viewed by the public as “dirty players” who would do almost anything to secure a victory. Of course, they are excellent defensive players but their flagrant-foul tendencies often overshadowed their talents.

As for Young and Butler, they are hated by opposing fan bases for their willingness to irritate the crowds.

Unlike those four, Adebayo is disliked by fans of his own team. Certain individuals feel the reason the Heat can’t seem to win a championship is because Adebayo doesn’t put forward the effort, particularly on offense.

Being a three-time All-Defensive player, Adebayo has proven himself as a reliable defensive asset, being able to lock up almost any player. But his offense can always be better. For his career, he is only attempting nine field goals a game. Being a center who spends the majority of the game in the low-post, he has easy access to score points.

During preseason, Adebayo has also made some comments in interviews which can rile up opposing fans. He mentioned that certain teams “don’t like playing us [Heat]”.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson