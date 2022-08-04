Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Other Players React To Brittney Griner Sentencing

WNBA star sentenced to nine years for drug possession in Russia

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has never shied from speaking on non-basketball issues. 

During the NBA bubble season, he ended each press conference by saying, "Black Lives Matter, people." He spoke out on the Breonna Taylor incident that involved cops shooting and killing her during a botched raid. 

On Thursday, Adebayo continued the trend by commenting the situation involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. She was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling in Russia. 

Adebayo kept his response short by posting on Twitter, "Smh 9 Years ... Free BG." 

The NBA and WNBA also released a statement, calling the sentencing. "unjustified and unfortunate." 

The Griner has drawn attention from several NBA stars, including former Heat player LeBron James. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, James initially erred in saying the United States government failed in assisting Griner. After realizing the government attempted to help Griner, James clarified his statement.  

"I was simply saying how she's probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she's been in for over 100+ days!," James wrote on social media. "Long story short #BringHerHome."

Griner is a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury

