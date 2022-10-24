Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic Handed One-Game Suspensions

Both players will not play Monday against the Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic will not be available for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. 

Both players will serve one-game suspensions for their roles in an altercation in Saturday's victory against the Raptors. 

Here's the official release from the NBA: 

"Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

Heat forward Nikola Jovic has also been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation. The incident, for which Martin and Koloko were each assessed one technical foul and ejected, began when the players became entangled while battling for rebounding position. The incident occurred with 7:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Heat’s 112-109 win over the Raptors at FTX Arena on Oct. 22.

Martin and Jovic will serve their suspensions on Monday, Oct. 24 when the Heat again host the Raptors at FTX Arena."

Here's the incident: CLICK HERE. 

