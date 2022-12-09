Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Becoming A `Complete Basketball Player'

What impresses Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra the most is forward Caleb Martin's willingness to grow as a player.

Spoelstra said Martin has improved in every aspect since he joined the Heat last season. He had 17 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's victory against the Los Angeles Clippers.

"He's an offensive talent," Spoelstra said. "He does a lot of different things for us. He can score, that's what he was before he got to us in college. But he's also learned to space the floor for us ... He's really grown in all these different areas. It speaks to him becoming a complete basketball player."

Martin has made the greatest strides as a 3-point shooter. He is shooting 41 percent from the arc this season, including four key makes in the Clippers win.

"I just think just not hesitating," Martin said of the reason for the improvement. "Just knowing the more opportunities I get to shoot it, the more often or not I'm going to make it. That's just how I feel mentally."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Miami Heat's social media account roasts the Clippers. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to victory against Clippers. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra responds to Charles Barkley ... sort of. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com