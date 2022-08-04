Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Hopes Offseason Surgery Gets Him Back On Track

Miami Heat’s shooting guard Duncan Robinson has put a lot of focus on his body as he prepares for this season.

He recently had nose surgery due to a past injury. He explained on an episode of the “Road Trippin” podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

“It’s going well,” Robinson said of his offseason. “I’m mostly just focused on improving, playing a lot. I actually had a surgery, very minor. It was an optional surgery.”

Robinson then reveals former teammate Rodney McGruder, who went through the same experience, encouraged him to undergo the surgery.

“I had a old fracture in my nose, and I couldn’t breathe out of one of my nostrils basically my whole life since I was in seventh grade. So, an old teammate of mine, Rodney McGruder — I hope that’s not a HIPAA violation that I’m saying that he also had the surgery.”

Robinson continued saying, “It was brutal for like 10 days. But we’re on the other side of that now thankfully. So, yeah I can breathe. It’s amazing. I feel like a new man.”

Robinson contemplated surgery for a while. On a past episode of the podcast “The Long Shot”, Robinson mentioned the issues regarding his nose.

“I have a fracture in my nose that has resulted in a deviated septum of sorts,” Robinson said. “I do a lot of yoga, a lot of pilates, and I really struggle to nasal breathe. I have my whole life. And I just thought that’s how the body was. I thought that everybody struggled to nasal breathe.”

With his nose issue taken care of, hopefully Robinson can get back to being the sharpshooter that earned him a $90-million contract.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson