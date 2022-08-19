Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Slams Celtics’ Visiting Locker Room

Robinson spoke on the conditions of the Celtics locker room on his podcast.

Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson isn’t known for controversy or drama. 

He has been relatively quiet as an NBA player, so it was a shock to hear him take shots at the Boston Celtics.

Robinson criticized the Celtics’ locker room for visiting teams on his podcast “ The Long Shot.”

“If you walked in and said, ‘This is a high school locker room,’ I would say that’s a s***** high school locker room,”' Robinson said.

He wasn’t alone in his criticism. Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton joined Robinson on the podcast, voicing his criticism.

“The Boston Celtics locker room is the worst visiting team locker room in the NBA,” Connaughton said.

Robinson and Connaughton both visited the Celtics looker room last postseason. Both teams were eliminated by Boston.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Robinson will try to improve on last season. He averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He took a dip in every statistical category, including points and 3-point percentage. Robinson also did not see the floor much in the postseason with the development of Max Strus and return of Victor Oladipo. Because of his diminished role and statistical drop, Robinson has been involved in many trade proposals since the middle of last season.

He is hoping to return to form in and re-establish himself as one of the league's best 3-point shooters.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jae Crowder wants to return to Miami? CLICK HERE

Nikola Jovic will not play for Serbian national team. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still dealing with personal issue from last season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_3244386_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James, Dwyane Wade To Produce Documentary On 2008 Olympics Team

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres
News

Does Sending Duncan Robinson To Chicago For Nikola Vucevic Make Sense?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Set To Make Decision On His Future Sunday

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18153250_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Free Agent Target Kyrie Irving Reportedly Leaning Toward Remaining In Brooklyn

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18006104_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Former Miami Heat Player LeBron James Signs An Extension With Los Angeles Lakers

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat 2022-23 Schedule

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18391624_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes Appearance At Dolphins Camp

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Pat Riley Details Where He Learned To Coach In New Documentary

By Landon Buford