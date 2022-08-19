Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Slams Celtics’ Visiting Locker Room

Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson isn’t known for controversy or drama.

He has been relatively quiet as an NBA player, so it was a shock to hear him take shots at the Boston Celtics.

Robinson criticized the Celtics’ locker room for visiting teams on his podcast “ The Long Shot.”

“If you walked in and said, ‘This is a high school locker room,’ I would say that’s a s***** high school locker room,”' Robinson said.

He wasn’t alone in his criticism. Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton joined Robinson on the podcast, voicing his criticism.

“The Boston Celtics locker room is the worst visiting team locker room in the NBA,” Connaughton said.

Robinson and Connaughton both visited the Celtics looker room last postseason. Both teams were eliminated by Boston.

Robinson will try to improve on last season. He averaged 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He took a dip in every statistical category, including points and 3-point percentage. Robinson also did not see the floor much in the postseason with the development of Max Strus and return of Victor Oladipo. Because of his diminished role and statistical drop, Robinson has been involved in many trade proposals since the middle of last season.

He is hoping to return to form in and re-establish himself as one of the league's best 3-point shooters.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.