Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes Appearance At Dolphins Camp

Spoelstra attends one of the Miami Dolphins' preseason practices

With the Miami Heat in the middle of the offseason, coach Erik Spoelstra decided to take a break from basketball Wednesday. 

He attended the Miami Dolphins preseason practice. Spoelstra has often showed support for other organizations in South Florida. 

Here's a link of his appearance: 

Last year Spoelstra almost led the Heat to their second NBA Finals appearances in three seasons. They lost to to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

Spoelstra is considered one of the top coaches in league history. He won two championships in 2012 and 2013 during the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh years. Last year he was named one of the top 15 coaches in history by the NBA, joining the likes of Pat Riley, Doc Rivers and Gregg Popovich. 

“I always said Pat Riley set the standard, but coach Spo improved on it," Heat legend Dwyane Wade said of Spoelstra earlier this year. "You really see his DNA inside the organization now. It’s not just the Pat Riley show, it’s Erik Spoelstra.”

The Heat are set to open the season against the Chicago Bulls in mid-October. 

