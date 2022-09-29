Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Open To Playing Jimmy Butler At Power Forward

Spoelstra says Butler's versatility makes him a positionless player

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra responded to Jimmy Butler's statement about hoping to avoid playing power forward this season. 

Spoelstra said Butler could excel at the position if needed. 

I don’t think it would have worked for me just to say we’re doing it positionless,” Spoelstra said. “Jimmy’s too smart; he’ll figure that out. My thing with that is I would love to be able to, at some point, in Jimmy’s career, just start him at all five positions." 

Still, don't be surprised if Butler plays power forward at some point this season. The Heat are lacking depth at the spot after the departure of P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency. 

“I’ve definitely played him at the four, and he’ll play some four this year, not likely starting him there. But, man, that’d be cool to start him at the four at some point, whether it’s this year or the future. And then, for sure, start him at the five.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18373230_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Taking An `Open-Minded' Approach To This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7950186_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18192585_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Rejoins Team For Training Camp After Birth Of Third Child

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Feels He Can Still Be A Starter

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18291608_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Training Camp Will Serve As Opportunity To Fill Out Two Remaining Spots In Starting Lineup

By Shandel Richardson
7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career

By Shandel Richardson
7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Issues Dominos Challenge To Anyone In The Bahamas During Training Camp

By Shandel Richardson