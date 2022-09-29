Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Open To Playing Jimmy Butler At Power Forward

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra responded to Jimmy Butler's statement about hoping to avoid playing power forward this season.

Spoelstra said Butler could excel at the position if needed.

I don’t think it would have worked for me just to say we’re doing it positionless,” Spoelstra said. “Jimmy’s too smart; he’ll figure that out. My thing with that is I would love to be able to, at some point, in Jimmy’s career, just start him at all five positions."

Still, don't be surprised if Butler plays power forward at some point this season. The Heat are lacking depth at the spot after the departure of P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency.

“I’ve definitely played him at the four, and he’ll play some four this year, not likely starting him there. But, man, that’d be cool to start him at the four at some point, whether it’s this year or the future. And then, for sure, start him at the five.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.