Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Rejoins Team For Training Camp After Birth Of Third Child

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was away from the team this week because of the birth of his third child.

It caused him to miss the team's media day and the first training camp practice but he reunited with the players Wednesday in the Bahamas.

“It’s been pretty hectic,” Spoelstra said. “But it’s obviously a beautiful time for our family and feel very blessed."

Spoelstra said it was great to spend time with his personal family and also being able to meet up with the team so they can begin preparation for this season. The Heat are hoping to build off losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals a year ago.

“I spent a lot of time with the family the last couple of days,' Spoelstra said. "And then able to take a flight here and spend today with my Heat family, it’s the best of all worlds. I appreciate everything. And both mommy and daughter are doing great.”

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat.