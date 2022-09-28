Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back

On his first day back with the team, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took time to address the importance of guard Kyle Lowry being back on the roster.

Lowry dealt with conditioning issues and was away from the team some of last season to deal with a family problem. Spoelstra said he remains confident Lowry can help lead the Heat to a championship.

"I love where Kyle is in camp right now," Spoelstra said. "He's ready to go. He's leading. He's in great shape. He's in a great frame of mind. I think it's important for all of us to have a little grace and empathy for everything that Kyle has gone through in the last year."

Spoelstra said he prefers to look toward to this season than dwell on Lowry's first year with the Heat.

"That's last year," Spoelstra said. "The most important thing for me is we have our Hall of Fame quarterback distributing the basketball keeping everybody happy, feeling like they're eating. That's why we're so grateful we have Kyle Lowry."

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat.