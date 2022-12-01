Miami Heat's Haywood Highsmith Vying For A Spot In The Rotation

With the Heat getting healthy, Highsmith still may remain in the rotation

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith has been among the bright spots during this recent string of injuries.

Highsmith has taken full advantage of Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro being out of the lineup at times. On Wednesday, he had 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

"It was cool. I felt good out there," Highsmith said. "Once you see the first one go in, it's kind of nice. Then you see the second one go in, it's nice. And then your third one goes in, it's nice. I had some confidence ... I did feel good out there."

Highsmith has played so well Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will have to make a decision when the roster is fully healthy. He said Highsmith is worthy of a spot in the rotation regardless of the personnel available.

"He's been doing a lot of winning things for us that have not only earned the trust, he's earned legit playing time," Spoelstra said. "Even when we get healthy, you have to think about it."

