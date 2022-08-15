Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Makes Hilarious Comment Toward Gabe Vincent

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent has been participating in offseason workouts to prepare for this season.

While most in Miami are pleased to see him continue to improve, teammate Jimmy Butler was focused on Vincent’s choice of footwear.

Butler trolled Vincent on an Instagram post.

“Season’s over get some new shoes,” Butler commented.

Butler has been known for making jokes toward teammates. Last season, he made an Instagram video doing an impression of then-Heat forward PJ Tucker. He also said Duncan Robinson was “the dumbest teammate he ever played with.” These are slight jabs Butler takes at teammates, but are all in good fun. His mix of tough love and humor has established him as one of the most prominent personalities in the league.

Vincent will continue to grow in his fourth year with the Heat. Miami was 7-1 last postseason when he was the starting point guard. In the absences of Kyle Lowry, Vincent filled the role and more. He averaged eight points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

Vincent had many impressive offensive performances, like his 17-point showing against the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. He was also effective on the defensive end, getting praise for shutting down Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the first round of the playoffs.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.