Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Makes Hilarious Comment Toward Gabe Vincent

Butler pokes fun at Vincent’s shoes on social media.

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent has been participating in offseason workouts to prepare for this season. 

While most in Miami are pleased to see him continue to improve, teammate Jimmy Butler was focused on Vincent’s choice of footwear.

Butler trolled Vincent on an Instagram post.

“Season’s over get some new shoes,” Butler commented.

Butler has been known for making jokes toward teammates. Last season, he made an Instagram video doing an impression of then-Heat forward PJ Tucker. He also said Duncan Robinson was “the dumbest teammate he ever played with.” These are slight jabs Butler takes at teammates, but are all in good fun. His mix of tough love and humor has established him as one of the most prominent personalities in the league.

Vincent will continue to grow in his fourth year with the Heat. Miami was 7-1 last postseason when he was the starting point guard. In the absences of Kyle Lowry, Vincent filled the role and more. He averaged eight points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Vincent had many impressive offensive performances, like his 17-point showing against the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. He was also effective on the defensive end, getting praise for shutting down Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young in the first round of the playoffs.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jae Crowder wants to return to Miami? CLICK HERE

Nikola Jovic will not play for Serbian national team. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still dealing with personal issue from last season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18549126_168389536_lowres
News

Jaylen Brown A Potential Target For Miami Heat?

By Cory Nelson22 minutes ago
USATSI_18153988_168389536_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers Enter The Kevin Durant Chase

By Cory NelsonAug 13, 2022 11:42 AM EDT
USATSI_18006104_168389536_lowres
News

NBA Retires Bill Russell's No. 6 Jersey

By Shandel RichardsonAug 11, 2022 3:45 PM EDT
USATSI_18041556_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat player Jason Williams Picks LeBron James Ahead of Michael Jordan

By Cory NelsonAug 11, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He is Having a “Career Rebirth”

By Jayden ArmantAug 10, 2022 1:46 PM EDT
USATSI_18153988_168389536_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Responds To Star Kevin Durant

By Cory NelsonAug 9, 2022 11:56 AM EDT
USATSI_18154021_168389536_lowres
News

Do the Miami Heat Need Another All-Star?

By Jayden ArmantAug 9, 2022 10:44 AM EDT
USATSI_18153988_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Free Agent Target Kevin Durant Doubles Down On Trade Request

By Shandel RichardsonAug 8, 2022 3:20 PM EDT