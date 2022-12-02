Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler To Debut Collaboration with Luxury Sportswear Brand Daniel Patrick At Art Basel This Weekend

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will debut a new clothing collection this weekend at Art Basel in Miami.

Butler has partnered with designer Daniel Patrick for the new line. It is in collaboration with Butler's coffee and lifestyle BIGFACE Brand. The line includes a branded hoodie, T-shirt, shorts and a mug.

"This collaboration blends a few of my passions together into one… not to mention the ability to work with Jimmy Butler whom I’ve admired for his skill and competitive drive on and off the court," Patrick said. "To be able to come together at Art Basel in Miami is even more fitting as I have grown fond of the city and take a lot of inspiration out of it.”

Pieces will be available to shop at the pop-up Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at 285 NW 26th St., Miami, FL 33127. Prices ranging from $25-$185.

"Being able to bring our two brands together to create some cool, limited- edition designs during Basel Miami is something I enjoyed," Butler said "…Daniel and I have known each other for years, so to be able to partner with him on this new capsule just expands our relationship and friendship."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler expected back Friday against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jae Crowder once again linked with the Heat. CLICK HERE

Haywood Highsmith stating his case to stay in rotation. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com