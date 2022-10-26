Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook

Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook have been in talks of  being traded elsewhere. 

Both were expected to elevate their respective teams last season to championship contention. However, Lowry and Westbrook both had discouraging performances last season and are only continuing those narratives so far this year. 

A proposed exchange would swap the two, sending Lowry to Los Angeles and Westbrook to Miami. Could this trade actually make sense for each team?

Ben Stinar of Fan Nation's Fastbreak says the Heat and Lakers would both benefit from this proposal.

Lowry is continuing his disappointing display from last postseason. He had seven points against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, shooting 1 of 8. He is shooting 28 percent this season, which is near what he did during the playoffs.

Westbrook had been infamous for his tenure in Los Angeles. He has made continuous mistakes and seems to have lost the athleticism that made him a superstar player. Many slammed the Lakers for choosing Westbrook over Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

In theory, this could be the solution each team. Miami gets an explosive former All-Star in Westbrook while Los Angeles gets a veteran point guard who can orchestrate the team and use leadership to win games.

However, many believe that this will not help either squad.

This trade is very unlikely to happen because too many factors are dependent on hypotheticals. Also, it is still early in the NBA season, so this trade may just be an overreaction.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com 

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_19295115_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On List Of Top Players Under 25

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19272485_168389536_lowres
News

Where The Miami Heat Stand In Latest NBA Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17871007_168389536_lowres
News

Pat Riley Once Had To Tell Magic Johnson To Stop Training

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19295491_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19268701_168389536_lowres
News

Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Unlikely To Be Involved In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17871007_168389536_lowres
News

Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19253234_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa Shines In Victory Against Old Team

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19222142_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Three-Game Road Trip

By Shandel Richardson