Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook have been in talks of being traded elsewhere.

Both were expected to elevate their respective teams last season to championship contention. However, Lowry and Westbrook both had discouraging performances last season and are only continuing those narratives so far this year.

A proposed exchange would swap the two, sending Lowry to Los Angeles and Westbrook to Miami. Could this trade actually make sense for each team?

Ben Stinar of Fan Nation's Fastbreak says the Heat and Lakers would both benefit from this proposal.

Lowry is continuing his disappointing display from last postseason. He had seven points against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, shooting 1 of 8. He is shooting 28 percent this season, which is near what he did during the playoffs.

Westbrook had been infamous for his tenure in Los Angeles. He has made continuous mistakes and seems to have lost the athleticism that made him a superstar player. Many slammed the Lakers for choosing Westbrook over Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

In theory, this could be the solution each team. Miami gets an explosive former All-Star in Westbrook while Los Angeles gets a veteran point guard who can orchestrate the team and use leadership to win games.

However, many believe that this will not help either squad.

This trade is very unlikely to happen because too many factors are dependent on hypotheticals. Also, it is still early in the NBA season, so this trade may just be an overreaction.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.