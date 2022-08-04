Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Also Skipping International Competition

Yurtseven joins Nikola Jovic in passing on playing for their national teams next month

Center Omer Yurtseven has also chosen to work out with the Miami Heat next couple months instead of playing for his country's national team. 

Yurtseven will remain in Miami, bypassing the opportunity to play for the Turkish national team next month according to the website Eurohoops.net

He joins rookie Nikola Jovic in declining invites to represent their country. Jovic was supposed to play for the Serbian team. Both will continue to work on their games with the Heat coaching staff. 

Last year Yurtseven averaged 5.3 points and 5.2 rebounds as a rookie. 

“I want to be here [in Miami],” he said at his exit interview in June after the Heat were eliminated by the Boston Celtics. “I got better here … I feel like my team and staff believe in me and feel I’ll get better here.”

Yurtseven had a consecutive streak of four games with at least 16 rebounds, the longest since Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal in 1992-93. The Heat still think he can reach another level in their developmental program. 

He’s big and he’s quick on his feet, so he’s got some athleticism and tools," Heat summer league coach Malik Allen said last month. "He can do that. He’s going to rebound the ball. He can do that. It’s just a matter of how can we make an impact before the shot actually goes up."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jae Crowder wants to return to Miami? CLICK HERE 

Nikola Jovic will not play for Serbian national team. CLICK HERE 

Kyle Lowry still dealing with personal issue from last season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18206379_168389536_lowres
News

Did Jae Crowder Hint He Was Interested In Returning To Miami?

By Cory Nelson1 hour ago
USATSI_18631583_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Prevent First-Round Pick Nikola Jovic From Playing For Serbian National Team

By Shandel Richardson19 hours ago
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry On Dealing With Issue That Kept Him Away From Team: "I'm Still Dealing With It."

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
USATSI_17691503_168389536_lowres
News

Is Collin Sexton On The Miami Heat's Free Agent Radar?

By Jayden Armant22 hours ago
USATSI_18323369_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On Top Shooting Guard Rankings

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18026580_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In LaMarcus Aldridge

By Cory NelsonAug 3, 2022 11:03 AM EDT
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Makes Harsh Assessment Of New Jimmy Butler Hairdo

By Shandel RichardsonAug 2, 2022 3:59 PM EDT
USATSI_18512593_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Andre Iguodala Says 2012 Olympic Team Would Beat Original Dream Team

By Cory NelsonAug 2, 2022 12:24 PM EDT