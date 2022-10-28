Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Twitter Says Jimmy Butler Needs More Help

Heat fans aren’t convinced that Butler’s surrounding cast will take the team far.

The Miami Heat fell to 2-4 after a 123-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Heat kept things close for three quarters, but the game eventually got away from them late.

According to Heat fans, there are a multitude of individuals to blame for this loss. Some are starting to bring back the narrative about Jimmy Butler needing more help around him.

Butler finished with 27 points, eight assists, six rebounds and six steals. Bam Adebayo had 26 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. However, his inconsistency plagues his ability to be a true No. 2 option. Adebayo also turns the ball 3.8 times per game, tied for fourth-most in the league.

Some are starting to come down on Tyler Herro as well. He finished with seven points on 25 percent shooting. 

Herro’s large contract extension made people believe he would step up as a starter. He’s shown flashes but inconsistency has raised some eyebrows.

Last season, Miami was a Butler late-game shot away from seeing the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Fans aren’t convinced the Heat will make it that far this year. This loss only proves those who say Butler needs another star player.

“In my opinion, the panic button was supposed to be hit in the off-season,” one fan said. “We all knew Jimmy needed help. They ain’t get it to him.”

The Heat will play the Sacramento Kings Saturday at 6 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

