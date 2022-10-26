Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On List Of Top Players Under 25

The 22-year-old Herro checked in at No. 23 on Bleacher Report's list

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is entering his first season as an everyday starter. 

So far, he's gotten off to a strong start. Through four games, he is averaging 21 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 48 percent. Herro has emerged as one of the league's brightest stars and is starting to receive recognition. He was recently placed on No. 23 on Bleacher Report's Top 25 players under 25

Here's what Bleacher Report's Dan Favale had to say about Herro's play this season: 

"Up to this point, however, Herro's game has felt like it included one fewer level and less directionality on the attack," Favale wrote. "That might change this year. The share of his shots at the rim has, for the time being, skyrocketed. But don't get bogged down in the might-bes and could-bes. Even this "low," he's a top-25-under-25 lock.

Herro, who is the league's reigning Sixth Man of the Year, has aspirations of earning a spot in the NBA All-Star Game this season. At this rate, he is on pace of the honor. 

