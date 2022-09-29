Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Entering Season With Something To Prove

Herro says he setting the bar higher this season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Guard Tyler Herro has been the main topic lately when discussing the Miami Heat and their future plans.

Herro spoke about his role and what he expects this season after Wednesday's practice at training camp

“Just continue to get better, continue to improve,” Herro said when asked about his personal goals. “And as a team, you want to win a championship.”

Herro then touched on the competitive nature on the team.

“I’m one of the competitors on the team, I’m competing for a spot right now,” he mentioned. “And it’s what you want as a competitor. I don’t want anything handed to me, I’m going to go get it.”

He was then asked about his relationship with center Bam Adebayo, who also played at Kentucky.

“Me and Bam are really close," Herro said. "We’re close at age, both went to Kentucky. A lot of similarities from our past to the NBA. At first when I came in, I was able to bounce things off of Bam and he was able to help me get through things and now we’re both coming into our own a little bit. It’s kind of a one-two punch on the pick-and-roll and stuff like that. We have a great relationship off the court and even better relationship on the court with our chemistry. Bam is my brother.”

The brotherhood between Herro and Adebayo can be compared to former Heat player Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem’s relationship. Their relationship was so strong that Haslem mentioned he felt “hurt” when Wade took ownership of the Utah Jazz.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Herro’s chemistry with Adebayo can also improve his chances of getting a starting role considering Adebayo is already a starter.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

INLINE

Sendtonews

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Open To Playing Jimmy Butler At Power Forward

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373230_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Taking An `Open-Minded' Approach To This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7950186_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18192585_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Rejoins Team For Training Camp After Birth Of Third Child

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Feels He Can Still Be A Starter

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_18291608_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Training Camp Will Serve As Opportunity To Fill Out Two Remaining Spots In Starting Lineup

By Shandel Richardson
7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career

By Shandel Richardson