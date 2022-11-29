Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Listed As Questionable For Wednesday Against The Boston Celtics

Herro is still dealing with ankle issues entering rematch of Eastern Conference finals

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Robinson has missed the passed four games with an ankle injury. He is a game-time decision.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: TD Garden

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Boston recorded a 111-104 win in Miami. Last season, the Celtics won the series 2-1 after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-79 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-41 in road games. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Max Strus

CELTICS

F Jaylen Brown

F Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

G Marcus Smart

G Derrick White

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on having back-to-back 30-point games:"I'm in a flow. Coach [Erik Spoelstra] is playing through me. He's letting me get to my spots. That's what I've been working on this summer, just getting in my spots and just being efficient."

