Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Moves Up Nine Spots In 2019 NBA Re-Draft

Herro has exceeded expectations since being taken No. 13 in 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Miami Heat because of injury.

It interrupts the chance of two marquee players from the 2019 draft facing off. Williamson and Heat guard Tyler Herro are two members of the class that is shaping as one of the best in league history. It also includes Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) and Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies).

The website HoopsHype.com recently did a re-draft based on their NBA success. Herro made the biggest leap of a lottery pick by going from No. 13 to No. 4. The only players ahead of him are Morant, Williamson and Garland.

"There were some concerns about Tyler Herro as a draft prospect, too, due to his size and mediocre wingspan," the website wrote, "but the former Kentucky Wildcat silenced the critics quickly, blossoming into a high-scoring 2-guard for the Miami Heat with fiery bucket-getting ability and deep scoring range. Herro’s next step is to show he can perform in the playoffs, though, as his last couple of postseason runs for Miami have been disappointing."

Score a victory for the Heat on this one. When Herro was drafted, many fans at the arena booed the pick. Four years later, Herro has already won Sixth Man of the Year and headed toward his second consecutive 20-point scoring season.

