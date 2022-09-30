Skip to main content

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Hit

Herro took to Twitter in wake of the quarterback’s severe injury.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Tagovailoa was knocked unconscious after his head was slammed to the ground.

Many athletes, fans and analysts expressed their concerns, including Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

Tagovailoa was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Dolphins social media announced he regained consciousness and movement in his extremities. He traveled home with the team after being released from the hospital.

Tagovailoa was undefeated in the Dolphins’ first three games He is going through a redemption season, throwing for 925 passing yards and eight touchdowns to just two interceptions. While there is no timetable for his return, it doesn’t look like Miami get him back any time soon. Many have called out the Dolphins medical staff for allowing Tagovailoa to play after he sustained a concussion against the Buffalo Bills just four days ago. After the hit, he stumbled trying to stand up. 

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) investigated Miami’s decision to put Tagovailoa back in the game despite a severe head injury. They will once again investigate the Dolphins after this occasion.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler says he's in the prime of his career. CLICK HERE

Watch Udonis Haslem attempt the latest dance craze. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

USATSI_19123180_168389536_lowres
News

Report: LeBron James Was Never Comfortable In Miami

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18288752_168389536_lowres (1)
News

League General Manager Suggests The Miami Heat Should Pass On Jae Crowder

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18305518_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Entering Season With Something To Prove

By Cory Nelson
7cec712f-3a8e-41c4-b220-971d6ca889b2 (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Open To Playing Jimmy Butler At Power Forward

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18373230_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Taking An `Open-Minded' Approach To This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7950186_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Shaquille O'Neal Speaks On The Ime Udoka Situation

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Speaks On The Importance Of Having Kyle Lowry Back

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18192585_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Rejoins Team For Training Camp After Birth Of Third Child

By Shandel Richardson