Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Expresses Support For Brittney Griner

Haslem among the many NBA players to have shown support for the jailed WNBA star

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is among the NBA players who have expressed their support for jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner. 

Haslem recently said his mind is on Griner, who has been imprisoned in Russia since February because of a marijuana arrest. 

"I want her to know from my Miami Heat family and the NBA family, that we are still thinking about you and everything that you're going through. You are in our hearts and in our minds," Heat player Udonis Haslem said.

Former Miami Heat players LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have also made their feelings about Griner known. 

"Over 110 days, now how could she feel like America has her back?" James said on his show The Shop. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

James later clarified his statement.

"My comments on 'The Shop' regarding Brittney Griner wasn't knocking our beautiful country," James wrote on social media. "I was simply saying how she's probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she's been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome."

