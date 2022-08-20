Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Russell Westbrook Have Bonded Over The Years

Oladipo and Westbrook recently worked out together

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers are both in comeback stages of their career. 

They recently worked out together, showing they had much more in common. In an Instagram post, Oladipo revealed how they have gotten closer as friends over the years. 

"Might be on the same team but we're still on the same team," Oladipo posted to his 1.5 million followers. 

Oladipo and Westbrook are at similar crossroads of their career. Oladipo has battled back from a couple injuries the past few years that has limited his availability. He recently said this is the healthiest he's been entering a season since his All-Star days with the Indiana Pacers. 

Westbrook spent last season taking criticism because they feel his game is fading and will earn $47 million this year.  Like Oladipo, he still believes he has plenty to offer. 

Both will receive their opportunity to silence the doubters once training camp opens late next month. 

