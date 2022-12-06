Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Questionable Tonight Against The Detroit Pistons

Oladipo could make his season debut tonight against the Pistons

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has been upgraded to questionable for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Oladipo has yet to play this season because of knee soreness.

Here's the game preview for tonight:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -8.5

VITALS: The Heat and Pistons meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, as the Heat have not lost a season series to Detroit in seven consecutive seasons. The Heat are 65-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 37-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games. For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) is questionable and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) is out. For the Pistons, Buddy Boeheim (G League), Cade Cunningham (shin), Braxton Key (G League) and Isaiah Livers (shoulder) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Max Strus

PISTONS

F Bojan Bogdanovic

F Isaiah Stewart

C Marvin Bagley III

G Jaden Ivey

G Killian Hayes

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on losing to a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies: “They did what they were supposed to do, had a couple men down and came out and competed extremely hard and played extremely well.”

